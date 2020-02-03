Camille Grammer Reveals How Much Fans Will Be Seeing Her On ‘RHOBH’ Season 10

Camille Grammer was spotted filming with the cast amid production on Season 10 last year.

Camille Grammer may have announced she had returned to filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills late last year amid production on Season 10 but that doesn’t mean she’ll be starring on the upcoming episodes in a full-time role. In fact, according to a new tweet, fans won’t be seeing much of her at all.

After a fan on Twitter sent a message to another person who said Grammer was the only reason they would be tuning into the new season and noted that she was “so happy” to see that Grammer returned, Grammer set the record straight in regard to how much camera time she got during Season 10.

“I’m barely around this season,” Grammer explained.

While the first fan suggested that Grammer was the most genuine and added that she calls out the liars of the show, the second fan wanted to know if viewers should expect an “amazing 10th season” of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In response, Grammer told the woman she has no idea.

As fans may have seen, Grammer was spotted with the cast in November of last year as Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, filmed a charity event at their home. At the time, Grammer was also joined by former cast members Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards, Eileen Davidson, and Brandi Glanville.

A short time after Grammer was spotted at Richards and Umansky’s event, she attended Lisa Vanderpump’s Fourth Annual Vanderpump Dogs Foundation Gala, where she spoke to TooFab about the drama between her and her co-stars.

“What I’ve seen, there’s drama targeted at me,” she said, as The Inquisitr previously reported. “How do I say it the right way? I feel that I show up somewhere, and I felt targeted. But there are things that need to be discussed. So maybe that was the right time to do so? We’ll see. There you go. That’s the carrot! I just dangled that little carrot.”

According to Grammer, her husband, David C. Meyer, wasn’t to thrilled with her return to production because he didn’t like how she was treated by her co-stars during the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, especially due to the fact that she was going through a difficult time after losing her assistant and her family home to the Woolsey Fire of Los Angeles in late 2018.

Grammer also added that had only returned to the show “briefly.”