Brazilian ‘Playboy’ Model Alana Campos Sizzles In Wet Jeans & Crop Top In Triple Update

Alana Campos posted a sweltering new update to her Instagram page that has her 610,000 fans drooling over her insane figure.

On Sunday, February 2, the Brazilian bombshell took to the popular social media app to share a three-photo slideshow of herself in a skimpy outfit that leaves little to the imagination.

For the photos, Campos posed by the crystal-clear waters of a lake while striking different poses that showcase her buxom figure. The pictures were taken by Dream State in Lake Tahoe, according to the tag and geotag paired with the post.

Campos rocked a cotton crop top in a light gray color. The top features short sleeves and buttoned front. While the model had them buttoned all the way through in the first shot, she had the first few unbuttoned in other two pictures, showcasing quite a bit of her ample cleavage. The top is also pretty short, leaving her toned abs on display. The top also has a boat neckline that Campos wore off the shoulders in all the pictures, showing off even more skin.

The brunette bombshell teamed her crop top with a pair of denim jeans, which is wet in the photos. The pants sit low on her frame, highlighting her slender midsection. They are also unbuttoned, adding extra spiciness to the photo shoot.

Campos did not disclose any details about her outfit. The model wore her dark tresses brushed back and styled down in natural wavy strands that fall onto her shoulders. Campos also wore eyeshadow and mascara, adding extra depth to her gaze. Bronzer and a nude shade on her lips completed her makeup.

In the first photo, Campos was leaning back as she sat on the shore, near the waves. She turned her head to the left to shoot a fierce gaze into the camera with her lips parted. In the second, she stood thigh-deep in the water, grabbing onto opposite elbows in a self-embrace. In the third, she leaned forward onto a wood surface, showcasing her cleavage.

Since going live, the photos have attracted more than 14,300 likes and upwards of 170 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Okay my queen I see you,” one user raved, trailing the words with a couple of heart-eyes smileys.

“You look amazing babe,” replied another one.

“You are beyond beyond,” a third fan chimed in.

“Killing it beautiful [red heart emoji] amazing work,” another one added.