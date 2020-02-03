Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle’s Arrival Stirs Up The Quartermaines & They Won’t Make This Easy

Monday’s episode of General Hospital brought some interesting developments and spoilers indicate that Tuesday’s should as well. Unfortunately, many fans throughout the United States missed all or part of the February 3 show, but ABC will make it available online Monday evening.

During Monday’s episode, Nelle showed up at the Quartermaine mansion and exchanged some terse words with Brook Lynn. General Hospital spoilers tease that Nelle may end up a bit disappointed in how unwelcoming the family is, but she is not about to give up on her goals.

After all, Nelle brought her vision board with her to move into the mansion and fans know she’s got her sights set on getting Quartermaine money and her son Jonah back.

As SheKnows Soaps shares, Ned and Tracy will find out about Nelle being at the mansion during Tuesday’s show. Ned will apparently see Nelle in the family’s living room and this will be an unexpected and unpleasant surprise. He’ll ask Tracy what Nelle is doing there, but fans know this isn’t Tracy’s doing either.

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday tease that Nelle will make it clear that she has no intention of going anywhere else. She thinks she’s about to start living the high life, but she’s not going to get the room with the lake view that she anticipated.

Nelle's claws are planted firmly where she wants them. How will Michael react to news that she plans on living with Brad and Wiley?

An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #ChloeLanier @duelly87 pic.twitter.com/OqOdom85Vy — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 20, 2020

Spoilers have revealed that Nelle will be put in the boathouse and the buzz is that she will not be happy about this. Soap Central confirms that Nelle will be feeling unhappy this week, but she is not going to let these initial setbacks stop her.

Over the next few days, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Ned and Tracy with clash with one another. Michael didn’t consult either of them before inviting Nelle to move in and it seems that his choices are going to be used to feed the narrative that he’s in over his head in running ELQ.

Michael and Sasha expressed their love for one another for the first time in the aftermath of the shooting. He tried to break up with her, but she was not having it. General Hospital spoilers share that the two will relocate during Tuesday’s show, and it would seem this may mean that they’re going to head to the Quartermaine mansion together.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that both this mob war and Nelle’s pursuit of her goals are going to be a brutal and viewers have a lot to look forward to as the week progresses.