Sleeping Super Bowl Fan From Viral Video Revealed As CEO Connected To Clinton Family

Super Bowl LIV featured the Kansas City Chiefs coming back from a 10 point deficit to win their first title in 50 years. That was thrilling enough to most spectators, but not everyone was enthralled by the on-field action. A video went viral on Twitter that showed a man in the crowd fast asleep during the first quarter of the game.

The video was captured by Sporting News’ Karisa Maxwell. She filmed a 13 second clip from the stands that starts out showing the cheering crowd from behind the Chiefs end zone and pans over to show an entire section of people donning Kansas City gear and standing on their feet. That is, everyone was standing besides one man who was caught passed out with his legs folded and his mouth agape.

“Somehow, this man is sleeping through the #SuperBowl. We’re still only in the first quarter,” she tweeted with the video.

It quickly spread across Twitter and has already amassed over 6.3 million views. This video went viral so quickly that it was brought to the man’s attention during the game.

“Oh no… His friend is currently showing him the video. The whole section knows,” Maxwell wrote in a follow up tweet.

Later, she tweeted that she approached the man after halftime to see if he would be interested in an interview. When she asked him, Maxwell says he seemed “annoyed” and told her “absolutely not.”

The New York Post was able to identify the man as Declan Kelly, an Irish-born businessman who runs a consulting firm with ties to the Clinton family. He is the chairman and CEO of Teneo, which has Doug Band – a former Bill Clinton Presidential aide – as the president.

Tickets to the Super Bowl are notoriously pricey, which is one reason so many people were shocked to see a man spend his time sleeping instead of watching the game.

“I guess these days Declan is asleep-at-the-Super-Bowl-wealthy,” a source told The Post.

Before working for Teneo, he worked as the State Department’s economic envoy to Northern Ireland. He was appointed the position by Hillary Clinton in 2009.

Kelly has yet to answer calls or messages about the viral video.

The businessman was not the only one who made headlines for staying in his seat during the game. As reported by The Inquisitr Jay-Z and Beyonce both decided to remain seated during Demi Lovato’s national anthem.

Fomer 49er, Colin Kaepernick took notice of this and reshared an Instagram post from Miko Grimes which criticized the rapper for a statement he made saying he was “past kneeling” at NFL games.