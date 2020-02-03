La La Anthony Swings A Ball Purse Between Her Legs As The ‘Flavor Of Love’ Star Pops Her Hip In Skintight Garb

La La Anthony often shows up on social media while rocking casual outfits, often worn in her native Brooklyn. However, the stunning brunette also enjoys dressing up, typically when she’s headed out for a night on the town in Miami. That was certainly the case on Monday when the former MTV VJ for Total Request Live turned up on Instagram.

Ever the fashionista, La La looked ready for some action as she modeled her latest getup: a skintight dress featuring long sleeves, matching gloves, a turtleneck collar, and a super short hemline. The pink, peach, lavender, and aqua-colored print boasted a white-colored background and giant flowers that seemed to have recently bloomed. In her hand, she held a trendy pink-colored, ball-shaped purse that she swung between her legs in the first of two pictures in her Monday post.

The former Flavor of Love star looked ravishing, with most of her very long tresses falling down in front of her bustline. Her locks had been curled, almost effecting a crimped style, as she looked to one side in the first photo while posing in front of a console table that held what appeared to be a vintage box purse. She held one hand up to the side with her elbow bent as if she was about to wave at someone.

In the second image, the 38-year-old actress- reality star stood on a stair near the bottom of a modern staircase that featured light coming out of the bottom of each step. The full-length photo revealed La La’s provocative footwear, which were sky high and made of clear plastic, allowing her bare feet to be seen. One foot rocked a fairly large tattoo on top.

In both shots, La La’s face was full of makeup. The applications included darkened and groomed eyebrows, purple eyeshadow, some contouring, and a bit of blush.

La La’s latest Instagram update was popular among her 10 million followers. Her post earned more than 82,300 likes and nearly 700 comments within one hour of going live. Many spoke by using emoji — including fire, green faces, purple hearts, lip prints, red hearts, and flowers — while others talked about their feelings.

“But I want this dress,” remarked acclaimed actress-singer Jennifer Hudson.

“You are aging backwards,” stated another fan, who added a crying face, an eye-heart face, fire, and a diamond emoji.

“YOU DESERVE ALL THE FLOWERS IN THE WORLD!” exclaimed a second admirer.

“My hubby’s crush,” confessed a third follower, who added a crying face, a heart-eye face, and a red heart emoji.

“Forever A Flame!!” reacted a fourth fan, who added a heart-eye face emoji.