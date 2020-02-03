Plus-Size Model Ashley Alexiss Rocks Tiny New England Patriots Jersey & Matching Panties In Sexy New Photo

With another new day comes another smoking hot photo from Instagram sensation Ashley Alexiss. As those who follow the plus-size model on Instagram know, Alexiss is one of the most popular influencers on the planet, boasting a following of over 2 million on Instagram alone. The blond beauty regularly shares a number of updates on her page including a mix of modeling shots as well as photos from her personal life. In the latest update that was shared on her page, the model sizzled in a Super Bowl Sunday inspired post.

For the occasion, the bombshell shared two side-by-side shots while clad in the same hot outfit. In addition to a pair of tiny lace panties that had the New England Patriots’ logo on the front, the stunner rocked a number 11 jersey to match. Alexiss tied the front of the top to make it cropped, offering glimpses of her tanned tummy as well as her belly button ring. In the photo on the left, the model was all smiles and in the one on the right, she made a silly face.

In both of the snapshots, the social media star wore her long, blond locks down and straight in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. The Patriots fan told her followers that it was nice to not have to be a wreck during the game since her team wasn’t playing while asking them what they think the final score would be.

Since the update went live on her page, it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 40,000 likes in addition to over 400 comments. Some of the model’s fans took to the post to let her know that she looks flawless while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more had no words and opted to comment with their choice of emoji rather than words. Of course, a handful more chimed in with their score predictions.

“Dang girl I’m so in love with you babe,” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart emoji.

“This makes you even more beautiful,” a second Instagrammer raved.

“So jealous of those hips! You look hot! Chiefs 31-24,” one more wrote.

