Bella Thorne Announces New Post-Apocalyptic Thriller Project ‘The Uncanny’ On Instagram

Bella Thorne has signed on to star in a new dystopian thriller film titled The Uncanny. She announced the news earlier today via Instagram. She wrote that she was excited about working with producers from previously critically-acclaimed films like 1917 and Rocketman, but most of all, the fact she would be working with a female director and a “GROUP OF BADA** LADIES.”

The actress shared a screenshot of the official Deadline article that initially reported the news. Per the report, the film will be about a future where “every citizen is implanted with a chip capable of controlling everything from emotions to directions.”

Unfortunately, an update causes a technical malfunction that pushes humanity toward the brink of extinction. Only five people survive, but they soon begin to realize that may not be the miracle they think it is, and there could be a more sinister plot at hand.

Mitzi Peirone will direct. She recently made her feature directorial debut with the mystery-thriller film, Braid, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year and received a tremendous amount of praise.

Thorne wrote that she was happy to have Peirone involved with the project and also stated that she would be working with her again on a project she wrote herself.

“Honored to have been locked down you’re a living icon and muse we’re gonna make pure magic,” responded Peirone to Thorne’s Instagram share, adding a heart eyes emoji to her comment.

Fans of The Duff actress flocked to her comments section to congratulate her on the new project. Many were impressed with her astounding work ethic as the actress seems to have numerous projects in the works at any given time. At present, she has no less than eleven different projects currently in production.

“I WILL NEVER GET SICK OF SAYING THAT IM PROUD OF YOU,” wrote one person.

“Congrats queen!!! Nobody works harder than you,” said a second fan.

“Congratulations queeeennnn you out her slaying the game k,” contributed a third admirer, inserting four fire and two revolving hearts emoji to their message.

Aside from her regular followers, several famous celebrities took to her comments section to congratulate her on The Uncanny, including Paris Hilton, R.M. Drake, Brennen Taylor, and Cypress Hill.

Speaking of Thorne’s many movies, she recently shared two gorgeous pics of herself rocking wavy blue hair for a new character. The stunner wrote that she was preparing to learn tons of stunts for the unnamed film.