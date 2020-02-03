Tamra Judge Responds To ‘RHOC’ Spinoff Rumors After Confirming She Was Fired

Tamra Judge is teasing fans of a potential comeback.

Tamra Judge shared a throwback clip from The Real Housewives of Orange County on Instagram over the weekend and shortly after she did, a fan called for a spinoff featuring her and Vicki Gunvalson.

After Judge toasted to an amazing weekend and told her fans and followers she was missing her “amigas,” including Gunvalson and Shannon Beador, Gunvalson said there will never be anything like the “Tres Amigas” on the show again before telling Judge she can’t wait for their next “off camera trip.”

In response, a fan said that they didn’t want to watch The Real Housewives of Orange County now that they weren’t on it and would love to see the two of them starring on their own show.

A short time later, Judge replied to the fan with three shushing face emoji.

In the comments section of another Instagram post, Judge further hinted at a potential spinoff when a fan said that the Bravo reality series won’t be the same without her.

“Thank you. I’m sure you’ll be seeing me again,” she replied.

Judge confirmed she would not be featured on the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Instagram at the end of last month, just one day after Gunvalson announced her own departure. As fans well know, Judge was featured as full-time cast member from the series’ third season until the series’ 14th season. Meanwhile, Gunvalson was included on the show in a full-time position for its first 13 seasons before being demoted to a part-time position ahead of Season 14 in 2019.

Judge’s suspicious Instagram posts come just days after Andy Cohen suggested fans would be seeing more from Judge on The Real Housewives of Orange County in the future. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cohen teased the possibility of Judge returning to the show after they were seen discussing her firing on his Instagram page earlier in the week.

“She’s been such an incredible part of the show for 12 years, that my only thing that I’ll say about her is, you have not seen the last of Tamra on the Housewives of Orange County,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the end of last month.

During Judge’s Instagram live session with Cohen last month, Judge said that while she was initially shocked to learn she had been fired from her full-time position on The Real Housewives of Orange County, she has since accepted the news and moved on with her life.