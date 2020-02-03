Hungarian Fitness Model Anita Herbert Shows Off Her ‘Bubble Butt’ In Latest Update

Anita Herbert posted a new update to her Instagram account to show off her “bubble butt” to encourage her 2.1 million fans to participate in a giveaway of one of her workout guides that focuses on the booty.

On Monday, February 3, the Hungarian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in a skimpy swimsuit that showcases her toned derriere, and her followers are here for it.

For the photo, Herbert stood at the beach in front of the ocean while striking a sexy pose with her back to the camera, putting her booty front and center. The model did not reveal where the picture was taken, opting to use the geotag option to indicate that users can can on the link in her bio to find out more about the contest.

The link in question redirects users to a sign-up page. To participate, users have to enter their details, follow Herbert and tag three friends for a chance to win her 21-page ebook to “Build a Bubble Butt,” which includes Herbert’s “techniques, hints, tricks & secrets to optimizing glute growth,” as per her caption. There will be five winners, she further explained. She will announce the winners on Friday.

In the photo, Herbert rocked a red one-piece bathing suit that features high-cut legs, leaving her strong hips fully on display. The suit is backless, showcasing her strong back as well. The piece boasts a thong bottom that is barely visible on her body, leaving her derriere almost entirely bare. She did not reveal where her suit is from. Previous posts indicate that she has this same swimsuit in blue as well.

Herbert wore her dark tresses styled down in straight strands that fall onto her bare back, with the exception of a few strands that gather onto a bun at the top of her head.

The photo was a quick hit with her fans. In just a few hours, the photo has attracted more than 11,800 likes and upwards of 665 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to tag their friends and enter the contest. Others simply used the opportunity to shower Herbert with compliments and emoji.

“Yay!!! This guide is awesome!” one user raved, trailing the comment with the festive smiley.

“Beautiful,” replied another one, including a string of red heart emoji at the end of the message.

“See I FEEL like I have a butt like that but then I look in the mirror and…oh yea,” said a third user.