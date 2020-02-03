‘Playboy’ Vixen Kindly Myers Splashes Around With Pal In Skimpy Red Bikini

Kindly Myers’ most recent social media share is one of her sexiest to date. As those who follow the Playboy model on Instagram are well-aware, Myers has been named a “professional smokeshow” by fans and pretty much everything that she shares on her page garners a ton of attention from her loyal followers. In the most recent update that was shared on her account, the beauty showed off her fun side in a beach-side photo.

In the caption of the brand new shot, Myers told her fans that she was in Costa Rica where she appeared to be enjoying some fun in the sun. The Playboy model kneeled on the shore of a beach for the photo op, grabbing her pal as the pair both looked into the camera. The model left little to the imagination while clad in a skimpy red bikini that showed off her toned booty, legs, and taut tummy as well. Also on display was a serving of sideboob. The beauty wore her long, blond locks down and straight in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included pink lipstick while she rocked a large pair of sunglasses on her face.

Myers’ pal, Lizzy Acosta, looked just as good as her counterpart, sporting a skimpy yellow bikini top paired with navy blue bottoms. She also put her toned and tanned figure on display for the camera, leaving virtually nothing to the imagination. In the caption of the post, Myers told fans that she will be reunited with Acosta tomorrow and they would be sharing content on her website.

In just a few short hours, the photo has racked up over 7,000 likes in addition to over 60-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over their killer figures. A few more just commented with flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“You are very beautiful!!!! Love this pic, and reminds me of Delray Beach. Am. I close? Maybe Bointen,” one fan commented.

“The way you act just makes me fall in love with you all over again,” a second Instagrammer raved, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Omg I like your bikini picture,” one more gushed.

Over the past few weeks, the model has been sharing a number of hot photos for fans while clad in some incredibly revealing outfits. Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Myers stunned in more sexy swimwear, that time in a floral swimsuit that showed off her trim legs.