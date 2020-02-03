‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Clues For Monster Add Up To Cee-Lo Green

With only five contestants left on The Masked Singer in the U.K., viewers are trying their hardest to figure out who the remaining celebrities are.

One unmasked contestant is Monster who appears to be a male singer with a familiar voice.

Since their debut performance, a lot of viewers believe that the celebrity underneath the mask could be “Forget You” chart-topper Cee-Lo Green. As the weeks go by and more clues are given about Monster, it seems there is a strong possibility that it could be the American star.

In one of his clue packages, they expressed that they have always tried to be a bit of a showman and describe themselves as a bookworm. When they were younger, they discovered their love for rock and roll and glam rock inspired them growing up.

While some of the clues are discreet, Green has been vocal about his love for glam rock in previous interviews, per Digital Spy. He also is a showman and loves to dress up in crazy outfits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a fan on Twitter noted that the words “elsewhere” appeared on the map in the VT which could reference Gnarls Barkley’s debut album, St. Elsewhere.

Green rose to fame as the lead singer of Gnarls Barkley, who burst onto the music scene in 2006. The duo is most known for their debut single, “Crazy,” which topped the U.K. charts.

Since the group, Green has embarked on a solo career. His 2010 album, The Lady Killer, which included one of his most well-known songs to date, “Forget You,” spent 69 weeks in the top 100 in the U.K.

Throughout his career, Green has been known for his songwriting and has penned a lot of hits for other artists. According to All Music, one of them was for the Pussycat Dolls’ 2005 breakthrough single, “Don’t Cha.”

When it came down to the fifth episode, Monster performed the Dolls’ smash hit that he wrote, which could be an obvious but sly clue to who Monster really is.

One of the panelists, Rita Ora, guessed that it could be Cee-Lo Green and so did viewers via social media.

However, Monster still remains in the competition so fans of the show will have to stay tuned and find out once they are unmasked.

Last week, two celebrities were unmasked.

The first celebrity eliminated was Duck, who was revealed to be Skin from Skunk Anansie. The singer managed to keep her identity a secret until the end and had the panel shocked. Kelly Osbourne, who stepped in for Ken Jeong, with her mom Sharon Osbourne, couldn’t believe she didn’t guess the “Weak” hitmaker correctly as she had previously been on tour with her.

The second eliminated celebrity was Unicorn, who the panel successfully figured out. Underneath the mask was Jake Shears from Scissor Sisters.