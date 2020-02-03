Lily Allen Stuns In Bright Green-And-Blue Gown At Pre-BAFTA Party

Lily Allen attended the pre-BAFTA party over the weekend and wore an eye-catching number.

The “Hard out Here” hitmaker stunned in a bright green-and-blue gown. As seen on the Daily Mail, it was floor length. The garment had very short sleeves and was paired with a velvet green Chanel bag. Allen accessorized herself with multiple earrings, rings and slicked back her dark hair into a bun. She applied a glossy lip and wore shimmery eyeshadow which gave the look its finishing touch.

In a couple of Instagram posts, Allen showcased her look from the night.

In the first upload, she posed in front of a red backdrop that appeared to be a curtain. The “Somewhere Only We Know” chart-topper was photographed from the waist up and placed her hand on her hip. Allen parted her lip and tilted her head slightly. The talented singer-songwriter looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and proved that she can rock any type of garment.

In the next slide, she flashed a huge smile and proved to be living her best life. She raised her gown and was caught in a happy moment.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 61,000 likes and over 720 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.2 million followers.

“You look happy, Lils,” one user wrote, adding multiple love heart emoji.

“Omg, you look so cute. Love your style,” another shared.

“Okay tell me now your fu*king skincare I need it,” a third fan remarked passionately.

“You always look gorgeous Lily,” a fourth admirer commented.

In her most recent Instagram upload, Allen was photographed with her actor boyfriend, David Harbour, who is most known for his role as Jim Hopper in the Netflix hit show Stranger Things.

The couple was pictured together in a candid photo. Allen was seen smiling at her man who appeared to be sat down talking to her. In the other shot attached in black-and-white, Harbour wrapped his around Allen. He wasn’t looking directly at the camera. However, Allen was with a big smile.

For the caption, she mentioned how cute they looked and it seems fans agreed. Within eight hours, her upload gathered in over 44,000 likes.

The duo attended the SAG Awards earlier this month and wowed on the red carpet. Harbour looked smart in a black-and-white tux while Allen looked elegant in a low-cut red-and-pink gown.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, they kept their relationship low-key in the beginning but after a lot of speculation, they came public with it in October.