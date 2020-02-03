New ‘RHOBH’ Star Sutton Stracke Describes Brandi Glanville As ‘Open And Honest’ Amid Dense Richards Rumors

Sutton Stracke is weighing in on a 'RHOBH' rumor.

Sutton Stracke is sharing her thoughts on the ongoing rumors claiming Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards hooked up multiple times in 2019.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine, the newest addition to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member opened up about the ongoing drama surrounding the ladies’ alleged romance, admitting that when it comes to the issue, Richards’ story is the only one she’s heard so far.

“I haven’t really talked to Brandi about her side of the story. But I did tell Brandi, because I had heard rumors a year before the show about them, and I was like [to Brandi], ‘You cannot do that. Don’t kiss and tell,'” Stracke explained.

While Stracke advised Glanville against going public with her alleged affair with Richards, Glanville appears to have done the exact opposite and continues to taunt Richards with supposed “receipts” on Twitter. That said, according to Stracke, Glanville isn’t one to lie about anything. Instead, she’s “open and honest.”

Also during her chat with Us Weekly magazine, Stracke confirmed Richards did not attend the filming of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 finale at Dorit Kemsley’s house in December. As she recalled, she told her boyfriend on the way to the taping that she hoped Richards would be there but unfortunately, she opted out of the filming session, which came as a surprise to Stracke.

“It made me sad because I wanted her to be there. I really like her. She’s a really dear person and she has a very calm energy. I think we’re all, we all like her. So I think we were all disappointed that she didn’t come,” Stracke explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the other new addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, Garcelle Beauvais, also weighed in on the rumors about Richards and Glanville, revealing that while she hasn’t had an extended conversation with Richards, she has been in contact with her, via text, over the past several weeks.

“We only texted and she’s like ‘Girl, I have so much to tell you,'” Beauvais told Us Weekly on January 21. “So we’ll catch up and figure it out, but it’s tough when you have everything exposed and you have your side of it and people are seeing their side of it.”

Beauvais then said fans will “know at the end” after she and her co-stars “figure it out at the reunion.”