Emily Ratajkowski Stands On A Tub In Tiny Thong & Crop Top On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski flaunted her killer legs in the best way possible in her latest Instagram post. In a photo shared on Monday afternoon, the model rocked a crop top and a tiny thong from her lingerie and swimwear brand, Inamorata Woman.

The photo showed Emily standing on the edge of a square bathtub to snap a mirror selfie. In the background, wooden walls with two rectangular windows could be seen. Stunning green trees and leaves were visible outside, although it’s unclear exactly where Emily was when she took the photo. She looked cozy and sexy in her tiny lingerie look that did nothing but favors for her killer legs.

Emily’s look included a light and dark blue tie-dye, long-sleeved, cropped T-shirt. The top hugged the model’s busty chest and appeared to be rolled up slightly to show off her waist. Beneath the tee, Emily’s flat, toned tummy was on display.

Emily paired the top with a black Ludlow thong from her brand’s collection. The bottom featured thin strings that came up high on her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. In addition, her long, lean legs were fully exposed.

Emily accessorized her look with a pair of silver, dangling earrings. She appeared to be makeup-free for the shot, though the model hardly needed any with her natural beauty. Her long, brown hair fell over her shoulders and face in messy waves.

Emily cocked one hip to the side in a way that emphasized her pert derriere and further flaunted her figure. She held one arm out and pursed her lips for the camera.

Emily’s post garnered more than 616,000 followers and just over 1,500 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Baby girl so perfect,” one fan said.

“In love with this,” another user said with a pink heart.

“Ooooooooh yes work it mom,” said a third fan.

“Bathroom selfie goals,” a fourth follower added.

Many other fans expressed admiration for Emily using various emoji.

Emily no doubt wanted to show off the little number from her lingerie line, as she often does on her Instagram feed. Last week, the Inamorata Woman founder shared four photos in which she rocked a bra and thong from the brand’s sheer polka dot collection. She paired the lingerie with some pulled-down jeans, which she showed off from every angle. That post garnered more than 1 million likes.