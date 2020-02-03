WWE News: Paige Reveals Why She Was Dropped From ‘Total Divas’

In an interview with Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, Paige revealed that she was asked to step down from Total Divas because she’s no longer a WWE superstar. Despite featuring prominently on the show throughout the years, her appearances have been sporadic since she retired from in-ring wrestling in 2018. However, the former Women’s Champion is happy about the decision.

As quoted by Fightful, Paige told Garcia that she’s matured as a person since her days on Total Divas, and she’s looking to start over with projects that reflect who she is nowadays.

“I’m kind of happy that I took a step back from that. I feel like with Total Divas there’s a lot of memories that I want to forget. I’ve had ex-boyfriends on there and I was a party animal. I want to have a new show where they can see the new me, the more adult me, and [how] focused and sober I am. I want to build something completely new, a fresh start kind of thing.”

The former superstar — who now serves as a pundit on WWE Backstage — wants to start a new reality show with her boyfriend Ronnie Radke, the former frontman of rock band Escape the Fate.

According to Paige, she sees the potential show as a way of promoting her and Radke’s brands, while also giving them a platform to provide insights into their current lives. She also believes that things have been quiet for her in recent months and she needs to get her name out there again.

Radke has a history of legal troubles, having been in trouble with the law for reportedly committing assault and disturbing the peace. However, the show could be a platform to show viewers how much he’s matured in recent years as well, in addition to promoting his music projects.

Paige told Garcia that a pilot episode has already been shot for the potential reality series, though she is keeping most of the information about it close to the vest for now. Of course, WWE personnel are no strangers to receiving their own reality series, as evidenced by Miz and Mrs and Total Bellas.

Paige is looking forward to the future, and she’s been outspoken about moving on from her past recently. However, there have been incidents which have forced her to comment on her history, which was prompted after Triple H made a crude joke about her during a recent interview.