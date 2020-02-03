Colombian Bombshell Ariana James Stuns In Sexy Red Peek-A-Boo Top

Ariana James’ most recent Instagram update literally has her fans seeing red. As those who follow the fitness trainer on social media know, James is never shy when it comes to flaunting her flawless figure in a wide-range of NSFW outfits that inlcude anything from bikinis to crop tops to lingerie and more. In the latest shot that was shared on her popular page, James stunned in another revealing outfit, sharing not just one but two brand new photos.

In the caption of the post, the fitness model tagged herself at the Lash Makers Headquarters in sunny Miami, Florida. The smokeshow struck a pose front and center for the camera in the first shot, wearing a serious look on her face while she rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. To go with the chic theme, the social media sensation wore her long, dark locks slicked back in a high ponytail. She accessorized the red-hot look with a number of silver earrings.

James flaunted plenty of cleavage for the camera in a red, cold shoulder top that featured a peek-a-boo slit in the middle, leaving little to the imagination. In the second image in the deck, the beauty posed in profile and appeared to be showing off her long and luscious lashes for the camera. The post has only been live on her page for a short tine but it’s earning James a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 100,000 likes in addition to 1,200-plus comments.

Some of James’ fans took to the post to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others commented on her killer lashes. A few more had no words and simply used emoji instead of words. About half of the comments were in English and the other half in Spanish.

“So perfect and natural. You looks gorgeous babe,” one Instagram user commented with a series of flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“Red looks amazing on you,” a second follower added.

“Amazingly beautiful and stunning and perfect. You, my dear are a vision and I cannot get enough of your pictures,” another social media user gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that James sizzled in another hot look, that time in a black push-up bra that revealed plenty of cleavage yet again. On top of the bra, James rocked a lacy black cover up that fit her arms perfectly and the model looked nothing short of awesome. Like her most recent share, that one garnered a ton of attention for the fitness model.