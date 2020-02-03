British Model Chloe Saxon Flaunts Incredible Figure In Crop Top & Miniskirt

Model and influencer Chloe Saxon looked flawless in the latest Instagram update that she shared on Monday, February 3. In the post, she showed off her killer figure in a body-hugging crop top and miniskirt combo that set her fans’ feeds on fire.

The update contained two pictures, with the first one showing the 33-year-old model standing indoors, a big angel wing-shaped neon sign in the background. Chloe posed by popping her right hip to the side, her left hand on her hip while the other touched her thigh. She tilted her head to the side as she gazed into the camera, offering up a sultry look.

The Instagram influencer flaunted her stunning figure in a long-sleeved burgundy crop top and matching miniskirt from the clothing company Fashion Nova. Chloe’s voluptuous chest, flat midsection, and toned thighs were put on full display, much to the delight of her fans. She accessorized the glamorous look with a pair of dainty stud earrings and a thick gold choker necklace.

In the second snap, Chloe slightly changed her pose, her curvy behind being more prominent in this photo as she slightly moved her hips. Her dark tresses were parted to the side and were kept up in a sleek ponytail.

Chloe enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup, an application including defined eyebrows, berry-toned eyeshadow, thick mascara, black eyeliner, contour, glowing highlighter, and pink satin lipstick. She completed her chic aesthetic by painting her freshly-manicured nails in a french tip style.

Chloe paired her photos with an ironic caption and gave a shoutout to online retail giant Fashion Nova by tagging the brand in the post. According to the geotag, the snaps were taken at So Famous, a restaurant located in Sheffield, U.K.

As of this writing, the latest share has racked up over 2,200 likes and more than 40 comments in just under an hour of having been posted. Many of Chloe’s admirers were quick to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a combination of emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“What lovely photos! You are so gorgeous and that set looks amazing in you!” one follower commented.

“Gorgeous lady!!” another admirer exclaimed, adding three heart-eye emoji at the end of the comment.

“Love the necklace!!! You look fab, girl! How do you do it???” a third social media user asked.

“Stunner! That makeup look is goals. Maybe you can make a video tutorial here on Instagram, would be awesome!” a fourth fan added.