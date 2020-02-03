British Model Chloe Saxon Flaunts Incredible Figure In Crop Top & Mini Skirt

Model and influencer Chloe Saxon looked flawless in the latest Instagram update that she shared on Monday, February 3. In the post, she showed off her killer figure in a body-hugging crop top and mini skirt set that set her fans’ feeds on fire.

The update contained two pictures with the first one showing the 33-year-old model standing indoors with a big angel wings neon sign in the background. Chloe posed by popping her right hip to the side with her left hand on her hips while the other touched her thigh. She tilted her head to the side, as she gazed into the camera, giving a sultry look.

The Instagram influencer flaunted her stunning figure in a long-sleeved burgundy crop top and matching mini skirt from the clothing company, Fashion Nova. The revealing ensemble left little to the imagination. Chloe’s voluptuous chest, flat midsection, and toned thighs were put on full display, much to the delight of her fans. She accessorized the glamorous look with a pair of dainty stud earrings and a thick gold choker necklace.

In the second one, Chloe slightly changed her pose with her curvy behind more prominent in this photo as she slightly moved her hips to the side. Chloe’s dark tresses were parted to the side and were kept up in a sleek ponytail.

Chloe enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup, including defined eyebrows, berry-toned eyeshadow, thick mascara, black eyeliner, contour, glowing highlighter, and pink satin lipstick. She completed her look by painting her freshly-manicured nails in a french tip style.

Chloe paired her photos with a contrasting caption and gave a shoutout to online retails giant Fashion Nova by tagging the brand in the post. According to the geotag, Chloe is currently in So Famous, a restaurant located in Sheffield, United Kingdom.

As of late, the latest share has racked up over 2,200 likes and more than 40 comments in just under an hour of going live. Many of Chloe’s admirers were quick to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a combination of emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“What lovely photos! You are so gorgeous and that set looks amazing in you!” one follower commented.

“Gorgeous lady!!” another admirer exclaimed, adding three heart-eye emoji at the end of the comment.

“Love the necklace!!! You look fab, girl! How do you do it???” a third social media asked.

“Stunner! That makeup look is goals. Maybe you can make a video tutorial here on Instagram, would be awesome!” a fourth fan added.