‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent’s Fiancé Randall Emmett Is Counting Down The Days Until Their Wedding

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are getting married in April and in a new Instagram post, the movie producer revealed just how many days are left until he and the Vanderpump Rules star tie the knot.

Along with an outtake from his and Kent’s engagement photos, Emmett revealed to his fans and followers that there are just 75 days left until his April 18 wedding with Kent. In the photo, Kent was seen in a white blazer, black pants, and high heels as Emmett sported a black suit and tennis shoes.

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Kent and Emmett shared a number of photos from their engagement shoot last month and a short time later, one of their final photos was shared on Instagram. Although it is unclear what the photos will be used for, if anything, Kent and Emmett both looked incredible on the day of their shoot and showed off their true style.

Kent and Emmett first announced their wedding date last year after sharing plans to get married in Miami. However, a short time later, the couple changed their plans and are now planning for a wedding in Newport Beach, California, which was a favorite place of Kent’s late father, Kent Burningham.

Kent and Emmett’s relationship has been a hot topic for Vanderpump Rules for the past couple of years but up until Season 8, Emmett was not featured on the show. Instead, he was simply referred to as Kent’s “man” for a couple of seasons before she finally identified him by calling him “Rand.”

While it remains unclear how much of Emmett fans will be seeing as the eighth season of the Bravo reality series continues airing, Kent was seen moving in with him in the trailer, which seems to suggest he’ll be seen more and more frequently as the episodes go on.

In December, just weeks after the Season 8 trailer was released, Kent’s co-star, Tom Sandoval, weighed in on Emmett’s role on the show during an interview with Us Weekly magazine.

“It was different,” Sandoval confirmed, via The Inquisitr, adding that Emmett wasn’t super in the mix with him and the other cast members.

Sandoval then admitted to being a bit hesitant when it came to having candid conversations with Kent’s fiancé.

“I get a little nervous about being as candid with him when the cameras are on because I know he doesn’t want anything. He’s not trying. So I feel bad. I don’t want to bring anything up,” Sandoval explained.