Australian Bombshell Vicky Aisha Flaunts Pert Derriere In ‘Toy Story’-Inspired Costume

The model sizzled in her revealing costume.

On Sunday, February 2, Australian model Vicky Aisha shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2 million Instagram followers.

The provocative photos shows the stunner posing in front of a grey wall while dressed as a sexy version of the character Sheriff Woody from the Toy Story franchise. The revealing costume consisted of a plunging plaid and cow print top with zipper detailing and tiny denim bottoms. She also sported a red bandanna, a brown leather belt, and a pair of thigh-high fishnet stockings. Vicky explained in the comments section that she decided to forgo Woody’s signature cowboy hat as “the costume didn’t come with one and [she] was too lazy to go and get one.”

For the photo shoot, the blond bombshell styled her shoulder-length hair in a high ponytail with a few tendrils framing her gorgeous face. She opted to wear a full face of makeup, a striking application that included glowing highlighter, warm-toned eyeshadow, and nude lip gloss.

In the first image, Vicky struck a seductive pose by jutting out her hips and placing one of her hands behind her head. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. For the following photo, the tattooed beauty turned her body to face away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She looked over her shoulder and gazed directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored her followers to let her know what other fictional characters should she consider “dress[ing] up as.” She also requested fans to share their opinions on the photo set.

Many of the model’s admirers were quick to offer suggestions for her next cosplay.

“Himiko Yoga from My Hero Academia. I think you’d nail it!” wrote one commenter, adding a winking face and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Harley Quinn would be a good one,” added another Instagram user.

Some fans also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“OMG lovely cowgirl you look so spectacularly beautiful and sexy,” gushed a fan.

“This costume is made for you,” said a different devotee.

Vicky graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 44,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the Instagram model has shown off her incredible figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram post consist of her wearing revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.