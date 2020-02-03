Andrew Yang Says He Is ‘Exciting People’ Not Traditionally In The Democratic Party

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang recently appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe and spoke about his campaign ahead of the Iowa caucuses Monday evening.

At one point in the YouTube video of the appearance, the panel asked Yang about the result of the recent Emerson College/7 News poll, which revealed that 42 percent of the Venture for America founder’s base surveyed said they would not support another Democratic nominee ⁠— the highest percentage of all candidates.

Critics used the statistic as a fault against Yang’s campaign. Others, such as The Hill’s Rising co-host Saagar Enjeti, touted it as a positive that reflects the excitement and diversity that his campaign is creating.

While Yang said he would suggest his supporters support the eventual nominee to take down Donald Trump, like Enjeti, he also noted the diversity of his base.

“I will say that I’m drawing in people who voted for Donald Trump in the general in 2016. I’m getting independents, I’m getting libertarians, I’m getting the politically disengaged. I’m exciting people that have traditionally not been in the Democratic Party, which means I can grow the party unlike any other candidate in the field. That’s what that poll demonstrates.”

When the show’s co-host asked Yang why he believes he is sparking unique excitement within the party, Yang pointed to the approach of his campaign and the solutions he is offering within it.

“I think I’m talking about different problems in different ways with different solutions than most of the other candidates,” Yang said, claiming that his rivals are talking “politically” instead of using data-based approaches.

The 45-year-old serial entrepreneur contended that the current United States economy is not working for the majority of American families. He pointed to his proposal of a universal basic income (UBI) of $1,000 per month and touted it as a drastic solution that is vastly different from the solutions traditionally offered by politicians.

The fact that Andrew Yang supporters won’t back others is NOT a knock against him He did what every politician aspires too but never actually pulled off. He brought new people into the political process and made them excited. It’s an absolutely remarkable feat https://t.co/cI9z5ITmLk — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) February 2, 2020

Ahead of Monday evening’s Iowa caucuses, RealClearPolitics puts Yang in sixth in average polling in the state with 3.3 percent support. Regardless, the candidate and his supporters continue to suggest he will outperform expectations.

“We think we’re going to surprise a lot of people on Monday night, George,” he said on ABC’s This Week on Sunday to host George Stephanopoulos.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Yang’s supporters pushed #YangUnitesAmerica into the top Twitter trends and highlighted the diversity of his base. On Monday afternoon, just hours before the Iowa caucuses, his supporters pushed #CaucusForYang into the top trend on Twitter, once again showing the social media savvy of his base.