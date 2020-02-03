Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Low-Cut Animal-Print Top: ‘Miami Baby’

Singer and actress Vanessa Hudgens seems to have spent some time in Miami, Florida, recently, based on one of her Instagram updates. The brunette bombshell shared a smoking hot snap with her 37.6 million Instagram followers in which she rocked delicate jewelry, a low-cut animal-print top, and a flawless makeup look.

In the picture, Vanessa posed in a modern and minimal space, with a white wall and painting visible in the shot behind her. The bombshell rocked a low-cut top crafted from a snakeskin fabric. The top had spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders, and seemed to flaunt a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The picture was cropped right at Vanessa’s chest, so the rest of her outfit wasn’t visible in the snap.

However, Vanessa still found a way to express her sense of style through her jewelry. The beauty rocked a delicate choker necklace with circular stones, and also put on a simple nameplate necklace. While layered necklaces would have made a statement, she seems to have finished off the look with a delicate gold body chain that covered the rest of her chest. The accessories added a hint of sparkle to the ensemble and took it to a whole new level.

Vanessa’s beauty and hair also looked stunning in the snap, and she made sure to credit her glam squad by tagging both her makeup artist and hair stylist in the picture. Her brunette locks were pulled up in a chic high bun. A few strands were loose near her ears, softening the look, and there appeared to be some braided details worked into the look.

Her makeup had a beach-inspired vibe with bronzed tones. The warm hues on her lids accentuated her deep brown eyes, and she drew even more attention to her stunning eyes with her bold brows and just a hint of smoky brown liner. Her face was expertly contoured and highlighted to emphasize her angles, and she had a nude shade on her lips, which were slightly parted.

Vanessa’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling look, and the post received over 1.5 million likes within just 22 hours, and also managed to rack up over 5,100 comments from her followers.

“Simply stunning,” one fan said.

“Gorgeous makeup,” another follower commented, loving the vibe of her beauty look.

“I really wonder… HOW ON EARTH CAN ANYONE BE THIS BEAUTIFUL?!” another fan added.

While this particular snap focused on her hair and makeup, Vanessa also isn’t afraid to flaunt her toned physique for her followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette bombshell shared a “Thirsty Thursday” post in which she got soaking wet while rocking a racy black bathing suit.