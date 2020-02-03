Shakira’s Beau Gerard Pique Wasn’t In Miami For His Gal’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, But He Had A Good Reason

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira put on quite the show during halftime of Sunday night’s Super Bowl game. J. Lo’s daughter Emme joined her on stage to sing and Jennifer’s fiance Alex Rodriguez was at the stadium watching his lady’s show. However, Shakira’s long-time boyfriend Gerard Pique was not in attendance. It turns out, he missed it for a pretty good reason.

Shakira and Gerard have been dating for nearly a decade and have two sons together. He has been a big supporter of hers, but it turns out there was a significant scheduling conflict that prevented him from being at Sunday’s big game.

According to E! Online, Gerard had to miss Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime show because he was committed to playing a futbol game in Barcelona, Spain. He is a player with the FC Barcelona and they faced off against Levante on Sunday.

Sunday was certainly a big day for Shakira, Gerard, and their boys. Not only did Shakira’s performance win plenty of rave reviews, but Gerard’s team also won their game.

In addition, it just so happened to be both Gerard and Shakira’s birthdays on Sunday. She celebrated turning 43-years-old while performing at the Super Bowl and Gerard turned 33-years-old as he competed in Spain.

After her Super Bowl performance, Shakira shared a photo from the event along with a lengthy caption. She said that having the support of all of her fans was the best birthday gift and she was clearly thrilled with how the performance went.

One of Shakira’s Instagram Stories from Sunday night included a sweet nod to her beau. She was asked where she would go if she could go back in time, and Shakira said she’d go to Barcelona in 2010 when she met the father of her kids.

The singer giggled sweetly as she answered and referenced Gerard. He may not have been able to be in Miami with Shakira for this big moment in her career, but she clearly had him on her mind and knew she had his full support.

By all accounts, Shakira is on top of the world at the moment. Not only does she have a boyfriend she clearly adores in Gerard, but the couple’s sons are also absolutely precious. The two have Milan Pique Mebarak, 7, and Sasha Pique Mebarak, 5, and they occasionally share photos of them on social media.

Now that Shakira’s Super Bowl performance is over, it seems likely that she’ll soon reunite with Gerard and the two will celebrate the birthdays they couldn’t embrace together on Sunday.