Candice Swanepoel Looks Smoking Hot In Skimpy Thong Bikini

Blond bombshell Candice Swanepoel spent some time in Jamaica recently shooting photos for her swimwear brand, Tropic of C, and her latest Instagram update showcased a look from the brand. The photo was taken in Jamaica, as Candice specified in the geotag of the post, and she posed in front of a wall covered with colorful graffiti.

Candice’s swimsuit was a stunning mix of pattern and colors as well, and showcased her toned physique to perfection. On her upper body, Candice rocked a crop top from the brand’s latest collection. The Tropic of C website refers to the top as the “arc top in micro stripe gold,” and it has an interesting pattern with what appears to be yellow, black and green stripes. A bold red hue goes around the hem of the shirt, as well as the arm holes and neck. Though Candice’s body was angled away from the camera so her cleavage isn’t visible, the figure-hugging top flaunted her incredible body.

She paired the top with some bikini bottoms, also from her own line. The bottoms were a thong style, and showcased Candice’s pert derriere. The photo was cropped just under her knees, so her full mile long legs weren’t visible, but what was in the frame was enough to tantalize her fans. The bottoms were a wild animal-print that gave the ensemble a bold vibe when paired with the equally colorful top.

Candice’s long blond locks were pulled up in a high ponytail, and she rocked a pair of chunky gold earrings to accessorize. She posed with one arm on the wall behind her and the other on her hip, and had a huge smile on her face.

Candice’s fans couldn’t get enough o the sizzling snap, and the post received over 75,300 likes within just 49 minutes. Many of her eager fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the Instagram update. Many fans answered the question that Candice proposed in her caption, and some simply showered her with compliments.

“I’m in love,” one fan said.

“So Stunning!” another commented.

One follower had a beachy answer to her question, and commented “a beautiful sunset and a day at the beach.”

Yet another fan got a bit flirtatious and said “your smile of course.”

Candice has been thrilling her fans with plenty of sizzling snaps that show off the latest pieces in the Tropic of C line. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a one-piece swimsuit that clung to her curves. The suit had a bold striped pattern in the same yellow, green and black shades as her crop top, albeit with thicker stripes.