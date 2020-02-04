Alexandra Cane Stuns In Red Lace Lingerie In New Instagram Update

Alexandra Cane was busy sharing sizzling Instagram updates from her trip to Cuba recently, but has since returned to the US and switched things up with her newest post. She turned up the heat today with a short video clip that showed her in a red lace lingerie set.

The sensation stood facing the camera while giving sultry looks. The video began with Alexandra tugging at her lingerie bottoms with both hands. She then smiled and rested her hands by her sides. Her toned figure was hard to miss, and her skin looked glowing and flawless.

The bra that she wore featured a mix of nude fabric and red lace, with small jagged accents along the top. Her bottoms had a symmetrical design and lacy straps that rested high on her hips.

Alexandra wore her hair down in a heavy left part with luxurious curls at the ends.

Her makeup featured light tones, like her silver eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

Furthermore, the model accessorized with small hoop earrings and a bracelet on her right wrist.

She stood inside a room with high ceilings and a map of the world on one wall. As well, the video was shot from a lower vantage point, and showed the stunner from her thighs-up.

Moreover, the beauty added a video filter that emulated a vintage vibe. There were small artifacts on the image that was most visible against her skin.

Her followers took to the comments section to gush about her newest share.

“This woman right herw [sic] is my body goal. She is sensational #girlcrush,” gushed an admirer.

Many people referred to her captions.

“Amazingg [sic] and love the caption!!” exclaimed a fan.

“Love that you had to write this isn’t an invitation so all the thirsty people don’t comment like they do looking incredible and yasss to not needing no man,” wrote a supporter.

“Oh my god you look amazing!! You’re a strong independent woman who don’t need no man,” noted a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the bombshell flaunted her figure in another update from two days ago. She wore a thong bikini this time, and posed with her back angled towards the camera. The swimsuit was brown and shimmery, and she stood on an outdoor patio for the shot. In the backdrop was a high-rise building and light blue ocean waters. Alexandra wore her hair down in a right part, and glanced over at the camera with a flirty smile.