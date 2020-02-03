Billie Eilish Responds To People Calling Drake ‘Creepy’ For Texting Her And Bashes Trump Supporters

Billie Eilish is one of the most popular musical acts on the planet. She recently cemented her status by sweeping the major categories at the Grammys, and she did this all by the age of 18.

Her age has been a point of contention for some when they found out the singer has a text-relationship with rapper Drake, who is 33-years-old. Last year when she was 17-years-old, Eilish revealed to Vanity Fair the famous people she receives text messages from.

Among them were Justin Bieber, his wife Hailey Bieber, Ariana Grande, plus rappers Kid Cudi, Young Thug, and the Toronto-born artist himself.

“Drake is, like, the nicest dude I’ve ever spoken to. I mean, I’ve only, like, texted him, but he’s so nice,” she told the publication.

The singing sensation then praised her fellow Grammy winner for being so “nice” even though his career is at a level where he does not have to be. This made alarm bells ring for some fans who thought the two texting each other was inappropriate.

“[C]an we talk about drake texting billie eilish and millie bobby brown… he’s a whole a** grown man and they’re two underage girls,” one detractor tweeted.

Fresh off her success at the Grammys, the 18-year-old recently spoke to Vogue and addressed her relationship with Drake and the backlash that ensued. She thinks people have overreacted to two successful artists exchanging text messages.

“The internet is such a stupid-a** mess right now. Everybody’s so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about,” Eilish said to Vogue.

The “Bad Guy” singer was not finished. She called out people who accused the rapper of being “creepy” while also throwing a jab at those who voted for President Trump.

“Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine and then you’re going to go vote for Trump? What the f*ck is that sh*t?”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eilish will appear at the upcoming Academy Awards. Taking to Instagram to make the announcement to her 52 million followers, the “Ocean Eyes” singer posted a photo with text saying she would be performing at this year’s Oscars ceremony.

The Academy verified the announcement by re-posting the same image to their own Instagram account, but it’s still unknown what songs she will be performing and if she will show up on stage in any other capacity.