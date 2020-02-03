Alexa Collins Sizzles In Bejeweled Black Bra & Skintight Leggings

The model looked stunning in her revealing ensemble.

On Monday, February 3, American model Alexa Collins started off the workweek by uploading a tantalizing Instagram video for her 764,000 followers to enjoy.

The clip was filmed by the professional photographer Joshua Paul at what appears to be a parking lot on a sunny day. A black car and numerous palm trees can be seen in the background. The video consists of Alexa walking forward while gazing seductively into the camera, with her mouth slightly open. Throughout the duration of the clip, the 24-year-old ran her fingers through her hair.

The Florida native flaunted her incredible figure in a plunging black bra adorned with rhinestones and a pair of matching leggings. She also wore a red moto jacket and black stiletto boots, that accentured her long, lean legs. The revealing ensemble put Alexa’s ample cleavage and toned midsection on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the sultry look relatively simple and did not wear any jewelry.

The blond bombshell styled her long locks in a deep middle part and loose waves, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup, a striking application that included glowing highlighter, peach blush, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. In addition, she sported a chic white-tipped French manicure.

The video was paired with the song “Sun In Your Eyes” by Above & Beyond.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that she felt her red jacket resembles something Michael Jackson may have worn.

Many of Alexa’s fans flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Absolutely stunning Alexa!!!” gushed a fan.

“BEAUTIFUL and SEXY in this jacket,” said another admirer, adding a string of fire, heart, and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“So hot,” added a different devotee.

“Wow that is a beautiful woman,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The digital influencer engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it quickly racked up more than 1,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on Instagram. Recently, she uploaded a sizzling snap, in which she wore a barely-there crop top and a pair of tiny denim shorts. That post has been liked over 8,000 times since it was shared.