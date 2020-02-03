Staples Center Dismantles Massive Kobe Bryant Memorial

The Staples Center in Los Angeles is cleaning up the massive Kobe Bryant memorial and giving the items to his wife and other family members, as reported by The Associated Press.

Cleanup began at 4 a.m. PST on Monday — just hours after Super Bowl 2020 — in an effort to collect, catalogue, and store all of the items left by thousands of fans, according to Staples Center President Lee Zeidman.

The tribute has been accruing items such as flowers, pictures, posters, balloons, jerseys, stuffed toys, and basketballs from the public over the past week.

The Lakers superstar, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others perished in a helicopter crash over Calabasas, California, on January 26. The passengers were en route to Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, as The Inquisitr reported.

Zeidman called the outpouring of love from the city of Los Angeles “truly amazing” and said they had “boxed up 1353 basketballs dedicated to Kobe and Gianna,” via Twitter.

He also said they were planning to turn the flowers into mulch to spread throughout L.A. Live and the Staples Center “so that the love all of the fans brought to LA Live lives on.”

Sunday was the final day for fans to bring items to the arena where Bryant played for his entire 20-year career. The city of Los Angeles is planning an official memorial event sometime in the near future, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, broke her silence on the loss of her husband, daughter, and the other passengers last Wednesday.

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” she wrote on Instagram, as reported by The Inquisitr. “I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved.”

She concluded the heartbreaking post by requesting that fans donate to the Mamba Sports Foundation instead of leaving items around Staples Center.

Since Kobe’s passing just over a week ago, the basketball legend has been honored in two of the United States’ biggest annual events, the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl, highlighting the immense impact he had not only on his family, friends, and fans — but on the entire nation.

“Please, please, the city of LA begs you, create a Kobe museum. that would be incredible,” one Twitter user wrote in response to Zeidman’s tweets.

“Incredible. It would be great to turn the balls into some work of art/memorial,” another user wrote.