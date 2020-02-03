Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Says He’ll Go To The White House, If The Team Is Invited

The matter of championship-winning teams visiting the White House following their victory has become fraught of late.

Andy Reid, who coached his Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years on Sunday night, said that he would go to the White House to visit President Trump, if he were invited.

As Yahoo Sports reports, the team that wins a major championship — the World Series, the College Football Championship, the Super Bowl, and others — has, for decades, paid a customary visit to the White House afterwards. And on Sunday night, moments after the Chiefs had claimed the Vince Lombardi Trophy, Reid was asked about the customary visit.

Reid said that he hadn’t really given the matter any thought, but that if an invitation were to be extended to him, he’d go.

“I mean, I’ll be there. I’ll be there. If they’re inviting us, I’ll be there. It’s quite an honor, I think,” he said.

Until recently, the matter of a championship-winning team visiting the White House was hardly controversial, as by and large, most teams — and the players on those teams — visited the Oval Office after their victory, hobnobbed with the president for a bit, then went about their business. A few players here and there over the years have skipped out on the meeting, whether for political reasons or because they just weren’t interested (or had other things on their schedule when their team visited). But by and large, it’s never been much of an issue.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

That has changed since Donald Trump was elected president, however.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, since Trump assumed office, several players on several championship-winning teams have publicly, vocally, and enthusiastically declined to make the traditional Oval Office visit, not wanting to be in the same room as the 45th president.

For example, when the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII, so many players publicly stated that they wouldn’t be going to the White House that Trump disinvited the entire team.

As for Andy Reid, whether or not he intends to visit Trump, should the Chiefs be invited to the White House, because he supports Trump, or simply because of his respect for the honor of the invitation, is of course known only to him.

But Reid has dabbled in politics before. As The Kansas City Star reported in 2018, Reid attended a fundraiser for then-gubenatorial candidate Jeff Colyer, who, like Trump, is a Republican. However, at the time he was quick to point out that he was doing what he saw as a favor to a friend, nothing more, nothing less.

“[I’m not] the guy who’s into politics… that’s not what this is about,” he said at the time.