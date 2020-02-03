Monday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nikolas Will Be By Laura’s Side & Gladys Has Questions For Brando

Spoilers indicate that Monday’s episode of General Hospital will focus a great deal on the aftermath of the mob war that broke out in Port Charles last week. Laura was injured and rushed into surgery and it looks like her son Nikolas will be deeply impacted by this.

Nikolas knows that his mother is seriously disappointed in him for having hidden the fact he was alive for three years. He’s struggled to make amends with Spencer, Lulu, and his mother, and so far, he hasn’t made much headway.

The sneak peek for Monday’s episode shows that Nikolas will sit by Laura’s bedside after her surgery. General Hospital spoilers indicate that he will get emotional as he says he is realizing that it might be too late, and he probably is saying he knows it may be too late for him to repair these family relationships he has damaged.

General Hospital spoilers have not noted how soon Laura will awaken, but it seems that she will regain consciousness this week. Despite her anger with Nikolas’ actions, it sounds like this frightening incident is likely to bring the two back together again.

Are Laura's eyes deceiving her? Nikolas just came back from the dead and it's putting her emotions through the wringer.

Tune into a thrilling, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @GenieFrancis pic.twitter.com/mkzkyWzg2Q — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 6, 2020

According to Soap Central, Laura will learn the truth about something this week. It isn’t known yet whether that truth pertains to Nikolas, the mob war and her shooting, or something else, but Laura will have a lot to consider in the days ahead.

Monday’s show brings a big moment for another mother-and-son pair in Port Charles. Gladys’ son Brando happened to be at the warehouse when the attack started and he ultimately saved Carly. Spoilers share that as she’s by her son’s bedside at General Hospital, she will ask Brando what he is doing in Port Charles.

Fans were buzzing over the photograph Carly snagged from his belongings that showed Dev and Gladys together. General Hospital spoilers indicate that there is a fairly simple explanation for why he had that photo, but plenty of other questions remain.

Monday’s episode will also reunite Sonny and Carly as he returns to Port Charles from Brooklyn. She is understandably rattled and she’ll ask her husband who would try to do this to them. At this point, Sonny doesn’t have many answers. However, General Hospital spoilers hint that he will learn key information this week.

It appears that the Eastern and Central time zones may not be able to watch Monday’s full episode during its regular time slot, but the West Coast will probably get it uninterrupted.

For those who do miss part or all of this next show, it should be made available by ABC on their website and app Monday evening. General Hospital spoilers tease that big things are on the way and fans will not want to miss this next episode.