Latina Bombshell Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Killer Figure In Light Yellow String Bikini

Cuban-American model Yaslen Clemente delighted her fans Monday, February 4, when she took to her Instagram account to share an update while rocking a skimpy string bikini set that left very little to the imagination.

In the photo, the bombshell wore a sexy, light yellow two-piece bathing suit that complimented her flawless tanned skin. It featured classic triangle-style cups and a low plunging neckline that put her ample cleavage on display. The itty-bitty triangles of fabric held the model’s perky breasts, although the skimpy top did little to hide her feminine curves. She wore matching bikini bottoms that perfectly highlighted her slim waist and rock-hard abs. The bikini bottoms featured thin strings that were tied on the sides.

The 22-year-old model struck a casual pose and out her lean legs on display. Her toned arms and hourglass shape was also exposed. The beach — and the beautiful turquoise blue water — stretched off into the distance behind Yaslen as she faced the sunshine, smiling with her eyes closed.

The blond beauty wore her layered hair down and styled in sleek, straight strands. She enhanced her gorgeous featured by wearing minimal makeup that included darkened brows, thick, voluminous lashes, subtle contour, highlighter, and lip balm. Her perfectly manicured nails were painted light blue.

The fitness model mentioned Ohrangutang Studio in the caption as she used one of their filters on the steamy snap. Yaslen is known to tag her outfit sponsors in each of her posts on social media. Unfortunately, she did not tag anyone in the recent upload.

The Miami native’s 1.3 million followers could not get enough of the new jaw-dropping display, with this share receiving more than 20,000 likes and 170-plus comments within just two hours of having been posted. Many of her fans took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her stunning physique. Some of her followers were left speechless, opting instead to chime un using a combination of emoji.

“Gorgeous as always, great shot, beautiful bikini, hairstyle, smile,” one follower commented, adding a string of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Spectacular! You look amazing my love!” another admirer exclaimed.

“Everything about this photo is just pure golden,” a third social media user chimed in.

“Omg, your smile! You are so so gorgeous,” a fourth Instagrammer added.

On February 1, Yaslen teased her fans with another sultry update on Instagram. In the snap, the model wore red sheer lingerie set to commemorate the “love month.” According to the report, her revealing intimates were from Lounge Underwear.