The ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast Does Not Miss Lisa Vanderpump, According To One Of Its Stars

Lisa Vanderpump was reportedly not on the minds of her former co-stars during filming on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine days ago, Sutton Stracke, who is one of two new cast members brought to the Bravo reality series last year after Vanderpump announced she was quitting, was asked if her co-stars had expressed that they missed Vanderpump while in production months ago.

“No,” Stracke confirmed.

As for whether or not Stracke got any advice from Vanderpump prior to joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year, Stracke revealed that she’s never actually met the former star before expressing interest in getting to know her in a professional sense.

“It would probably be better to get advice from her about the neighborhood and the store as a business owner,” she stated. “That would be better to get advice because she’s successful and we’re like a block away.”

Stracke owns a boutique in West Hollywood, California, just a short distance away from Vanderpump’s string of restaurants, which include SUR Restaurant, PUMP Lounge, and her newest Los Angeles location, TomTom, which was opened in August of 2018.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Vanderpump confirmed she would not be appearing on the upcoming 10th season of the show in June of last year, just one day before she and her co-stars were expected to reunite for filming on the Season 9 reunion.

Prior to her exit, Vanderpump had been accused by her co-stars of allegedly leaking a negative story about Dorit Kemsley in which she was accused of abandoning the chihuahua mix she adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vanderpump won’t be seen at all on Season 10 but she isn’t completely opposed to a future return to the series. In fact, when Entertainment Tonight asked her if she was open to the idea, she said, “never say never.”

“But I don’t know. It’s not what’s in my radar right now,” she continued.

Vanderpump the addressed the swirling rumors regarding Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards.

“I just hear a little about a hookup situation,” she admitted. “But I haven’t heard much about it all. No comment on that one! I won’t be [watching this season.]”

While Vanderpump will no longer be featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she continues to appear on her Bravo spinoff, Vanderpump Rules.