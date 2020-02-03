R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Is Reportedly Cooperating With Prosecutors In His Federal Sex Crimes Case

Azriel Clary is further distancing herself from disgraced singer R. Kelly after years of supporting him. First, the 21-year old moved out of Kelly’s swanky Trump Tower condo, later, she revealed shocking details about their relationship in a tell-all interview. Now, she is apparently cooperating with federal prosecutors to help bring Kelly down in the pending sexual assault case against him. according to TMZ.

R. Kelly, who was born Robert Kelly, is facing multiple charges against him for a range of offenses related to his sexual conduct. Until now, both of his live-in girlfriends, which also includes Joycelyn Savage, have stayed on the singer’s side.

But after moving out of Kelly’s house and getting into a physical altercation with Savage, it seems as though Clary is ready to take a different role. After reuniting with her family, she apparently is ready to flip on Kelly.

TMZ reports that Clary was scared to give evidence because she has lied to agents and interviewers in the past in order to protect her boyfriend. She is also afraid because she and her family have received threats. But now that she is no longer reliant on the singer for a place to live and money to survive, she’s allegedly more comfortable talking about her experiences.

If she does talk to the feds, she apparently has plenty of information to share. According to her recent tell-all interview, she and the other women in Kelly’s life faced repeated sexual, physical, and mental abuse. She says that the singer beat him and the other women in his circle when he was upset with them and that he controlled their lives even down to telling them what to eat, what to wear, and when to use the restroom.

“Definitely you could not do anything without him knowing.” she said. “You have to ask him if you could go to the restroom, you would have to knock anytime you entered it or left a room.”

She recounted a beating that she claims she received at the hands of Kelly.

“And he beat me all over, it felt like hours and I was covered in welts all the way from my neck down,” she revealed.

Clary says that Kelly encouraged the other women to hurt each other as well. She spoke of an incident where one of the women upset Kelly and the rest of the women began to abuse her.

“They started punching her, slapping her and then from there, Robert came into the room and he began to abuse her as well, verbally and physically slapping her, punching her, pushing her, just throwing her around like a ragdoll,” Clary said.