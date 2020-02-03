Canadian Model Samantha Rayner Flaunts Incredible Figure In Skimpy Black Bikini

The Canadian beauty looked stunning in her latest Instagram update.

On Sunday, February 2, Canadian model Samantha Rayner shared a tantalizing photo with her 633,000 Instagram followers.

The sizzling snap, taken at the luxury hotel, Villa Kubu Seminyak in Bali, shows the 31-year-old in a beautiful pool. A covered terrace and gorgeous green foliage can be seen in the background. The Vancouver native kneeled on the steps of the pool in front of a woven serving tray floating in the water. The tray contained numerous breakfast foods, including toast, bacon, fresh fruit, and chocolate croissants. Samantha struck a pose by flipping her hair over her shoulder and lowering her gaze.

The Instagram influencer flaunted her fit physique in a black bikini, that left little to the imagination. The skimpy swimsuit put her incredible curves and washboard abs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the sexy look with two silver rings.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell wore her long locks down and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application featured glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and voluminous lashes. She also sported a chic French manicure, giving her additional glamour.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to her tray of breakfast food, noting that she is unable to live life to its fullest without having a full stomach.

Many of Samantha’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments in the comments section.

“Can’t get any more perfect than this,” wrote one fan, adding both a fire and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“WOW, how wonderful you look very good,” added a different devotee.

“You look so beautiful in your picture,” said another commenter.

“This girl makes the views even greater for just [being] there… [You’re] on [fire],” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Samantha engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 22,000 likes.

This is not the first time that Samantha has shown off her amazing assets on social media. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a revealing red lingerie set from the clothing company Lounge Intimates. That provocative post has been liked over 23,000 times since it was shared.