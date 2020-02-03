Bernie Sanders Promises To Legalize Marijuana On His First Day In Office If Elected President

Other than Joe Biden, all of the major Democratic candidates support legalizing pot.

Bernie Sanders told a crowd of supporters that he will issue an executive order legalizing marijuana in all 50 states on his first day in office, Forbes reports.

Speaking on Sunday to an audience in Cedar Rapids, the Vermont Democrat called the War on Drugs “destructive,” and promised that marijuana prohibition will come to an end quickly if he gets elected.

“On my first day in office through executive order we will legalize marijuana in every state in this country,” he said.

Additionally, he promised to move beyond simply legalizing pot, and work to undo some of the wrongs pot prohibition has wrought, as well as to make sure that the burgeoning quasi-legal marijuana industry is open to minority groups that have traditionally been victimized by marijuana prohibition.

“We will move forward to expunge the records of those arrested for possession of marijuana. And we will make certain that the legalized marijuana industry is not controlled by a handful of corporations but that those people—the African-American community, the Latino community, the Native American community—those people who have suffered the most will get help in order to make money through a legalized marijuana industry,” he added.

Could Sanders Actually Legalize Marijuana Via Executive Order?

That’s far from certain, notes Forbes writer Tom Angell.

Although the Controlled Substances Act, which is the set of laws underpinning federal marijuana prohibition, can be modified by the Executive Branch, the process of legalizing cannabis almost certainly couldn’t be completed in a single day.

What’s more, the U.S. is party to multiple international treaties involving marijuana.

And finally, even if Sanders were to legalize marijuana federally, the 50 states would still retain the power to keep marijuana illegal within their borders.

Where Do The Other Democratic Candidates Stand On Legalizing Marijuana?

As Politico reports, with the exception of Joe Biden, all of the major Democrats who have announced their candidacy for president in 2020 support legalizing marijuana, although the scopes and breadths of their plans differ.

For example, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tulsi Gabbard has suggested not only legalizing marijuana, but legalizing all illicit drugs.

Multiple other Democrats, such as Pete Buttigieg, has put forth plans similar to Sanders’, in that they not only want to see marijuana legalized at the federal level, but want to see the criminal records of those convicted of minor marijuana offenses expunged, and support, in some way or another, increasing minority involvement in the legal cannabis industry.

Only Joe Biden is specifically opposed to legalization. He does, however, support decriminalization, effectively meaning that people caught with “small amounts” of marijuana won’t be charged with a crime.