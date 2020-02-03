‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Sizzles In Skintight Mini Dress That Fits Like A Glove

Playboy model Rachel Cook gave her 2.6 million followers something to get excited about in her latest social media share. On Monday, she put all of her curves on display in a little black dress that fit her like a glove.

Rachel’s picture saw her standing in a room in front of a piano. A marble staircase beside was off to the side.

The model’s dress had a low-cut neck that put plenty of her ample chest on display. It had thin shoulder straps, which gave her fans a nice look at her bare shoulders and shapely arms. The sexy ensemble featured ruched seams on the sides, highlighting her thin waistline, flat abs and perfectly round derrière.

The beauty faced the camera at a slight side angle, standing with her booty just above the piano keys. The snap captured her body from the top of her thighs up. She was leaning back on her hands, which were on the top of the piano. The pose put her cleavage front and center of the photo. She arched her back slightly, further accentuating her booty. The stunner had a serious look on her face as she glanced over her shoulder at something behind her.

Rachel rocked her buzzed haircut. Her makeup included smoky eye shadow, eyeliner and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She wore a pink gloss on her lush lips and a bold black color on her nails. She accessorized with small hoop earrings and a chunky necklace.

The post was a smash hit, racking up more than 40,000 likes within an hour of going live.

In the caption, Rachel mentioned that the dress was from Oh Polly!

Her fans could not help but comment on how gorgeous she looked.

“Wow you are looking so beautiful,” one admirer told her.

“Wow, such elegance Love the outfit you’re wearing,” a second Instagrammer said.

“You can stop now. I think it will be quite difficult for anyone to top this photo,” joked a third fan.

“omg! marry me? So pretty… so perfect! Be my vixen hotwife [sic]?” a fourth follower joked.

Rachel seems to enjoy showing off her figure on social media, as her Instagram page is filled with photos in which she wears skimpy outfits and barely-there bikinis. She also appears to be comfortable in he own skin, as she often pushes the limits of what Instagram will allow. Last month, she posed topless in racy snap.