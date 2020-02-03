Hairstylist Melissa Riso Smolders In Stuns In Barely-There Bodysuit

Melissa Riso’s most recent social media update is undoubtedly one of her sexiest yet. As fans of the black-haired beauty know, Riso is incredibly talented and she wears a number of hats in her life including that of a hairstylist, a model, and a social media sensation. In the most recent photo that was shared for her 1.1 million-plus fans, Riso sizzled in an incredibly revealing look that had her followers drooling.

In the caption of the update, the model did not specifically tag her location but she struck a pose in the middle of a doorway, staring seductively into the camera. Riso left little to the imagination while clad in a tight gray bodysuit that was high-cut, showing off her fit legs for the camera. The revealing outfit plunged low into her chest, also offering generous views of her cleavage to onlookers. Riso paired the sexy suit with a denim jacket and in the caption of the shot, she shared a quote about being single.

The sexy hairstylist wore her long, dark locks down and straight in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. She dressed up the outfit with a dainty silver necklace and it comes as no surprise that it’s earned the stamp of approval from her loyal fans, racking up an impressive 3,000 likes in addition to almost 100 comments in just minutes.

Some of Riso’s fans commented on the photo to let the bombshell know that she looks stunning while many others raved over her beautiful figure. A few others were left speechless and opted to comment with their choice of emoji while many more commented on the caption of the photo, asking Riso how she was single.

“You are so gorgeous and fine as hell. Babydoll. If I my add that. Which you know that already. Lol,” one fan gushed, adding a few flame emoji.

“Good afternoon Melissa your comment not to want a man by your side is your decision for me Melissa an important thing is to feel good about ourselves and others and to be happy, I send you many greetings from Italy Luca,” a second follower wrote.

“Look at you, you incredible amazing talented beautiful angel,” another Instagrammer wrote.

