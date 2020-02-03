Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Spotted Together Amid Rumors Of Marriage Troubles

Celebrity couple Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich were spotted together over the weekend, one of the first times they have been seen with one another in recent months. Rumors have been swirling that the two are in the midst of some marriage troubles, but it certainly seemed to be a good sign to see them together again.

Julianne and Brooks were spotted out together on Saturday in Los Angeles, shares The Daily Mail. The two were both dressed casually as they had breakfast together at a spot called Joan’s on Third.

Brooks was wearing black shorts, a long-sleeved black Nike shirt along with black socks and sneakers. He was photographed with a big smile on his face and he had one hand in his pocket with the other on his wife’s back.

During their outing, Julianne had her blond hair pulled up into a loose half ponytail and she wore dark sunglasses. She also smiled broadly and appeared to be makeup-free.

The dancer and former Dancing with the Stars personality wore a light-colored cropped sweatshirt that showed off her taut abs. Julianne completed her simple, casual outfit with gray sweatpants and black shoes.

While Brooks has been wearing his wedding ring throughout these past few months filled with rumors of strife between the two, Julianne has often been spotted without hers. On Saturday, during this breakfast outing, Julianne did not have on her wedding ring while Brooks was still wearing his.

The couple sat outdoors at the restaurant and chatted as they ate, then they posed for some photographs with fans as they headed back toward their car. Julianne coughed several times, and she thanked the paparazzi photographer who told her to get well.

ET Online notes that Julianne took to her Instagram Stories after the breakfast outing to share a bit with her fans about how she’s feeling. She apparently mentioned that she thinks she may have had the flu, as she has been dealing with a bad chest cough, fever, chills, and aches. She detailed that this breakfast out had been her first time out of the house and she thinks it was a big mistake.

After taking photos with fans and briefly acknowledging the paparazzi following them, it appeared that Brooks went to open the car door for Julianne before getting into the driver’s seat.

Neither Brooks or Julianne has commented publicly on the state of their marriage. Both have shared some cryptic posts on Instagram in recent weeks and insiders have said that they are trying to work through their challenges quietly and privately.

Fans are still rooting for Julianne and Brooks to make it through this rough patch together and it certainly seemed to be a good sign that they were spotted out together over the weekend.