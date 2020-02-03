‘Argentina’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Sol Perez Goes Braless In Too-Short Crop Top In New Photo

Sol Perez had a fun-filled weekend, as her most recent Instagram post shows, and she asked her 5 million fans what they thought about the outfit she rocked on a night out.

On Sunday, February 2, the weather caster and Instagram model — who has been called “Argentina’s Hottest Weather Girl,” as the Daily Star has pointed out — took to the popular social media app to post a sweltering snapshot of herself in an ensemble that shows off quite bit of skin, and her fans are loving it.

For the photo, Perez posed indoors against a white wall while striking a pose that showcases her killer body. The picture was taken at the Atlas and America theaters in Mar del Plata, Argentina, according to the geotag she paired with her post.

The weather girl rocked a black crop top that features short sleeves and buttons near the neckline, which she left unbuttoned for the this look. The top is super short, leaving her toned abs fully exposed. Perez had her right arm up, resting on her head, which lifted up the crop up even more, exposing her underboob on that side.

Perez teamed her crop top with a checkered skirt in beige and brown. The skirt appears to have an under layer that gives the garment extra coverage. The skirt boasts a high slit on the right and a pleated detail on the side.

Perez completed her look with a pair of black leather boots that come up to her knees, adding quite a bit of edge to her outfit. The South American bombshell did not indicate where any of the items she wore are from.

The weather girl wore her blond highlighted hair swept over to one side and styled down in straight strands that fall toward her shoulders. Perez also rocked a full face of makeup, including black liner on her upper and lower lids, complete with mascara, bronzer and a neutral color on her lips.

The post proved to be a hit with her fans. In under a day of going live, the photo has garnered more than 116,000 likes and upwards of 760 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her crazy good looks and to share their thoughts about her outfit. As usual, most of the comments were written in Perez’s native Spanish.

“Divine!” one user replied, trailing the comment with a red heart emoji.

“I love it when you were boots,” said another fan.