Bang Energy Girl Anllela Sagra Barely Contains Her Assets In Minuscule Gold Bikini

Anllela Sagra’s most recent social media share is causing quite a stir amongst her fans. As those who follow the bombshell on Instagram know, Sagra is one of the most popular fitness models on the platform and she regularly showcases her fit figure in a wide-range of revealing outfits — all of which earn her rave reviews from fans. In the most recent video that was shared on her wildly popular page, Sagra sizzled in a promotional clip.

In the caption of the new update, Sagra told her fans that the short video was part of a sponsorship with Bang Energy. She did not specifically reveal the location where the video was shot but it appeared to be in a more tropical setting as she walked along the beach. Sagra left little to the imagination in a gold bikini that barely contained her cleavage as it was only held together in the middle by three thin strings. The bottoms of the suit were just as hot, showcasing her taut tummy and toned legs. Sagra added a little bit of flare to the ensemble with a number of gold necklaces as well as a small pair of earrings. She also rocked an oversized denim shirt over the bikini and it hit just below her booty.

The model looked radiant, rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Her long, dark locks were worn down and curled and they waved in the wind when she walked the beach. Since the video went live on her page, it’s earned Sagra a ton of attention from her social media fans, racking up over 55,000 likes in addition to nearly 500 comments.

Some of the bombshell’s fans commented on the post to let Sagra know that she looks incredible while countless others raved over her choice of outfit. A few more dropped a line to let her know that they love the Bang Energy drink while many more simply flooded the comments section with emoji.

“What a stunning smile. I’m still on the fence about Bang,” one fan commented on the video.

“You and your Sister Laura are next level!,” a second fan chimed in, adding a few flame and heart-eye emoji.

“At it’s best. Perfection in a single pic,” another social media user wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another revealing outfit, that time in a gym selfie with her sister, Laura Sagra. The fitness smokeshow showed off her fit physique in a skimpy white sports bra and black leggings while her sister rocked a similar look. That photo garnered well over 201,000 likes.