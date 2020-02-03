Texas Hottie Brennah Black Shows Off Perfect Body In Shiny Teal Swimsuit

Brennah Black shared a hot new update to her Instagram page to discuss the joys of living a private life with her 530,000 fans.

On Sunday, February 2, the American Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of snapshots of herself in a swimsuit that showcases her killer body.

For the photos, Black sat by a swimming pool while striking sexy poses that put her curves front and center. The pictures were captured by photographer Clifton Prescod in Beverly Hills, according to the tag and geotag paired with the post.

Black rocked a one-piece bathing suit boasting a shiny fabric in teal that gives off a metallic vibe. The suit features two thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders. It also has a low-cut neckline that sits low on Black’s chest, putting her ample cleavage front and center. The top part of the swimsuit includes a large cut out in the middle with a straps that cut through it, further exposing her chest.

The swimsuit has open sides, with similar strap details that wrap around Black’s torso, exposing her obliques and back. The suit also includes high-cut legs that come up high on her sides, leaving her strong hips on display.

As indicated by the tag added to the photo, the swimsuit Black is wearing is from Bandits Swimwear, a luxury brand that caters to “wild child unicorns and gypsetting rockstars,” per its Instagram bio.

Black wore her blond hair in a middle part and styled down in straight strands that fall over her shoulders, cascading onto her back. The model also rocked a full face of makeup, including black liner and mascara, which makes the green of her eyes stand out.

The first photo shows Black leaning back, supporting her weight on her arms, as she looks up at the camera with fierce eyes and lips open. In the second, the model dipped her feet in the pool while resting her hands on her hips. She closed her eyes and tilted her head back.

In under a day of being published, the photo has garnered more than 9,000 likes and upwards of 318 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise Black’s beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Love the color swimsuit,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a heart-eyes emoji.

“The most gorgeous girl in the universe, indeed private life is much better than social life,” replied another user.

“World’s most perfect model,” a third fan chimed in, including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the message.