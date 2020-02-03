Spanish Model Eva Padlock Offers A Peek At Her Braless Cleavage In Plunging Sweater

Influencer Eva Padlock posted on her Instagram account another sultry update where she proudly put her ample cleavage on display. In the sizzling snapshots uploaded on Sunday evening, she was braless under a revealing cardigan while posing for the camera.

The latest share contained two photos. The first one showed the 36-year-old model sitting inside the car as she smiles for the camera in a yellow cashmere cardigan that featured a low plunging neckline, which flaunted ample cleavage underneath the comfy and cozy look. It seems like Eva was sitting in the front seat as the back seat, a purple fuzzy blanket, and other things were seen in the background.

In the next snap, Eva looked straight into the camera as she puckers up her lips as if kissing her fans. She wore a full face of makeup that included sculpted brows, brown eye shadow, two coats of mascara, contour, a hint of blush, highlighter, and pink color on her lips.

The model wore her long, layered dark tresses parted in the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders. She sported a dainty pendant necklace as her only accessory. In the caption, Eva mentioned that her sexy outfit was from Fashion Nova. She made sure to credit the brand by tagging in both the photo and in the caption.

The stunner’s latest Instagram update racked up more than 63,000 likes and over 1,100 comments within 24 hours of being posted on her account. Many of her followers thought she looked gorgeous in the photos, and most of them told her so in the comments section. A few admirers mentioned that they were big fans, while others dropped a combination of emoji.

“Wow, wow! You’re absolutely gorgeous!” one follower commented, adding a string of red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are my great delirium!” another fan exclaimed.

“No words are enough to describe your flawless and stunning beauty, hun,” a third admirer gushed.

“Love that color chickie. Looks great!” a fourth Instagram user added.

Eva seems to enjoy teasing her fans by wearing as little as possible. Just a few days ago, she shared a racy set of photos that allowed her to flaunt her voluptuous cleavage and pert derriere in risqué, lace lingerie set from Fashion Nova.

The sexy ensemble was in black and complemented her golden skin well. The previous share was a big hit among her horde of fans as it garnered over 97,700 likes and upward of 2,000 comments.