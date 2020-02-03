Cosplay Model Jessica Nigri Leaves Little To The Imagination In ‘Super Sonico’-Inspired Costume

The model sizzled in her costume inspired by the anime character 'Super Sonico.'

On Monday, February 3, cosplay model Jessica Nigri started off the workweek by uploading yet another tantalizing Instagram post.

The photos show the stunner dressed as a variation of the character Super Sonico from the anime series, SoniAni: Super Sonico The Animation. Jessica opted to go topless for the photoshoot, wearing only a multi-colored yukata and Super Sonico’s trademark headphones. She paired the look with a teal guitar necklace and a matching hair accessory. The digital influencer also sported a long, light pink wig and magenta contact lenses to further resemble the fictional university student.

The expert cosplayer styled her pink wig in a ponytail with a few tendrils framing her gorgeous face. She opted to wear a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, pink eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering purple color.

In the first image, the 30-year-old posed in what appears to be a backyard with large rocks and a fence in the blurred background. For the photo, she opened her casual kimono, leaving little to the imagination. While Jessica covered her chest with her hand, fans still were able to get a full view of her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips. The following image consists of a close-up shot, taken from a high angle. Jessica had tied up her yukata, but her incredible curves were still on display. The beauty tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored fans to let her know which of the two photos did they prefer. She also requested her followers to write “Sonico” in the comments section and explained that some commenters may receive the entire photo set. That being said, the full photoshoot has been made available to members of her Patreon account.

Many of Jessica’s admirers were quick to share their opinion regarding the pictures.

“The right – your eyes are STUNNING in that close up,” wrote one fan.

“Gotta say left. Thanks for the post,” said another Instagram user, adding both a fire and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Some followers, however, noted that they had difficulty deciding a favorite between the images.

“I love them both, 2 is so in your face, and 1 is just great angles,” stated a commenter.

“Both cause you are a goddess of cosplay that everyone should know about,” added a different devotee.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon amassed more than 160,000 likes.

This is not the first time that the model has rocked a Super Sonico costume. In December 2019, she uploaded a photo, in which she wore a holiday-inspired version of the character’s bunny maid outfit. Jessica explained in the post’s caption that she had voiced Super Sonico in both the anime series and the video game Sonicomi: Communication with Sonico.