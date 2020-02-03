Instagram Smokeshow Gia Macool Opts To Go Braless In Nothing But Floral Robe & Black Panties

Gia Macool showed off some major skin in nothing but a robe and panties for her brand new Instagram snap. The model published the post to her account on Monday morning.

In the racy photo, Gia goes braless underneath a sheer, black robe with pink and white flowers on it. The robe is left open to expose her bare chest underneath. She also wore a pair of black lace underwear under the garment.

The ensemble flaunted the brunette bombshell’s massive cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, trim waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with a simple chain and pendant around her neck.

Gia wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She stunned in a full face of makeup, which included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner and smoky eye shadow. She completed the glam look with pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow on her face, and glossy nude lips.

In the background of the photo, a golden field is visible. The sunlight from above illuminates the snap, which was taken in Los Angeles, California.

In the caption of the shot, Gia talks about not wanting to conform to a so-called normal life. She also opened up a bit about her upbringing.

Of course, many of the model’s over 1.8 followers immediately began to show love to the post, clicking the like button over 11,000 times and leaving more than 410 comments within the first 45 minutes after it went live on the platform.

“True words. Great perspective. You are unique and gorgeous,” one of Gia’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“You have everything that a real super model must have than other overrated girls. A real Insta champ,” another admirer wrote.

“You are absolutely BEAUTIFUL!! ALWAYS SO CONFIDENT!! You confidence is SEXY!! We don’t all fit into the same mold and that’s what makes us unique! You are an amazing Model and Person!!” a third comment read.

“Omg you’re so incredible with you’re words. Super inspiring and so stunning as always,” a fourth social media user stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, over the weekend Gia Macool stunned her fans yet again when she flaunted all of her enviable curves as she posed in a lace crop top and matching see-through skirt that left very little to the imagination. That photo has raked in over 40,000 likes and more than 1,100 comments to date.