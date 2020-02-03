Instagram Smokeshow Gia Macool Opts To Go Braless In Nothing But Floral Robe & Black Panties

Gia Macool showed off some major skin in nothing but a robe and panties in a brand new Instagram snap published to her account Monday morning.
In the racy photo, the model went braless underneath a sheer, black robe with pink and white flowers on it. The robe was left open to expose her bare chest underneath. She also wore a pair of black lace underwear under the garment.
The ensemble flaunted the brunette bombshell’s cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, trim waist, curvy hips and long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with a simple chain and pendant around her neck.
Gia wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.
She stunned in a full face of makeup, which included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner and smoky eye shadow. She completed the glam look with pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow on her face and glossy nude lips.
In the background of the photo, a golden field is visible. The sunlight from above illuminates the snap, which was taken in Los Angeles.
In the caption of the shot, Gia talks about not wanting to conform to a so-called normal life. She also opened up a bit about her upbringing.
Of course, many of the model’s over 1.8 followers immediately began to show love to the post, clicking the like button over 11,000 times and leaving more than 410 comments within the first 45 minutes after it went live on the platform.
“True words. Great perspective. You are unique and gorgeous,” one of Gia’s followers remarked in the comments section.
“You have everything that a real super model must have than other overrated girls. A real Insta champ,” another admirer wrote.
“You are absolutely BEAUTIFUL!! ALWAYS SO CONFIDENT!! You confidence is SEXY!! We don’t all fit into the same mold and that’s what makes us unique! You are an amazing Model and Person!!” a third comment read.
???? @lee_lhgfx As we go through life, it’s easy to get caught up in the status quo. You start to believe that those People or things that seem acceptable to society are what should motivate you. _ Growing up I never exactly fit in to the status quo. Maybe it was because I was home schooled and very sheltered but maybe it was because I didn’t see people the way others did. I didn’t see social norms as something to aspire to. _ At times I didn’t always fit in, missed out on opportunities and was ridiculed because of it. Did it bother me? Not gonna lie. It did. _ But now I realize it was the best thing that could have happened to me! It’s what made me unique and different than the rest of the world. I saw people for the way they treated others and that is how I chose whether I wanted a relationship with them. Those that seem popular today, and things that seem like goals to others don’t really interest me because I know what matters in the long run. . More people need to look deeper at what they chase. I choose to be around those who inspire you to beat my hustle, and elevate it to a higher level. I want to surround myself with people who don’t focus on status quo and are leaders who know that certain rules were meant to be broken.
“Omg you’re so incredible with you’re words. Super inspiring and so stunning as always,” a fourth social media user stated.
As previously reported by The Inquisitr, over the weekend Gia Macool stunned her fans yet again when she flaunted all of her enviable curves in a lace crop top and matching see-through skirt that left very little to the imagination. That photo has raked in over 40,000 likes and more than 1,100 comments to date.