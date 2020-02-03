Greyhound Bus Shooting Near Lebec, California Leaves One Dead, Five Injured

A Greyhound bus shooting has left one person dead and five others injured near Lebec, California, ABC News reports.

At about 1:27 a.m. local time (4:27 a.m. Eastern) Monday, as the bus was headed from L.A. to the San Francisco Bay area on Interstate 5, a passenger on the bus opened fire. At least six people were struck, and one person, a 51-year-old woman from Columbia, was killed.

The bus driver pulled the bus over to the side of the road, in a mountainous stretch near the town of Lembec, about 80 miles north of Los Angeles, and somehow convinced the gunman to get off the bus. The driver then left the gunman on the road and managed to pull the bus into a gas station to get help.

“The driver of the bus immediately pulled to the right shoulder and somehow — were still trying to figure out to how this happened — were able to coerce the suspect off of the bus. His actions were very appropriate and one could say heroic,” Pennings said, via The Associated Press.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Brian Pennings says the gunman left his weapon on the vehicle. He was later arrested without incident by officers from the CHP, who arrived a few minutes later.

Meanwhile, five victims were taken to area hospitals. Two of them are believed to be in serious condition.

There were an estimated 42 passengers at the time of the shooting.

Shots fired inside a Greyhound bus going NB on Grapevine. @CHPFortTejon reporting multiple victims. pic.twitter.com/x0nHsXUnUf — Daniela Garrido (@Daniela23ABC) February 3, 2020

As of this writing, police have not determined a motive for the shooting, nor have they released the name of the suspect.

As for the gun the suspect allegedly left behind, federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are attempting to trace the weapon.

In a statement, Greyhound promised to cooperate with the investigation fully.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone and every family member impacted by the incident today. We are gathering details and will assist the Kern County police in every way possible during their investigation,” the statement reads in part.

Pennings said that deadly violence aboard Greyhound buses is “extremely rare,” and said that he had never heard of any such thing happening in his career.

In 2016, as Richmond’s WTVR-TV reported at the time, a gunman opened fire at a Greyhound bus station in the city, killing a Virginia State trooper and wounding two others. The gunman was killed in an exchange of gunfire with the trooper.