Asian Bombshell Dannie Riel Sprawls Out On Bed In Lacy Black Lingerie

Dannie Riel is leaving little to the imagination in the most recent social media update that was shared for fans. Over the past few weeks, the Asian bombshell has been delighting her fans with some seriously sexy Instagram photos while clad in bodysuits, lingerie, and more. In her latest update that was shared with her 1 million-plus fans, the model dropped jaws in another revealing ensemble.

In the caption of the post, Riel geo-tagged her location in Las Vegas, Nevada where she struck a pose on a bed with white sheets. Her entire body was on display in the incredibly hot shot and she showed off plenty of cleavage for the camera, nearly popping out some skimpy black lingerie. Riel’s toned and tanned legs and fit arms were also at the center of the image and she appeared to be in her element while posing for the camera.

Riell completed her gorgeous look by wearing her long, dark locks down and waved in addition to beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the caption of the photo, the social media sensation had fun with Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz’s song “Get Low,” joking that she was crawling into her comfy bed and she doesn’t need to hang with anyone.

The post has only been live on the brunette bombshell’s page for a few short hours but it’s already garnered a ton of attention, racking up over 21,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments as the number continues to rise. Some of Riel’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while many others raved over her killer figure. A few more had no words and opted to flood the comments section with emoji.

“OMG. That is a kill shot,” one fan raved, adding a series of various emoji including a few flames and hearts at the end of their comment.

“Dang… you should have been the super bowl halftime show,” a second Instagram user gushed.

“Omg.. I suddenly forgot about the Niner loss,” another social media user joked.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Riel sizzled in another NSFW look, that time in a series of bathtub shots. In one of the images, the brunette beauty covered her NSFW parts with bubble as she rested her hands on top of her head. The Asian beauty wore her long locks pulled back in a high messy bun, allowing her sculpted back and arms to be on full display. That post also earned her a ton of attention from fans.