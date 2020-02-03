R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Says He Brainwashed And Beat Her, Controlled When She Ate Or Used The Restroom

Azriel Clary is speaking out about her ex-boyfriend R. Kelly for the first time since leaving the disgraced singer. The 22-year-old spoke with The Sun, leveling accusations of shocking verbal, physical, and mental abuse against Kelly, whose real name is Robert Kelly.

Clary says that Kelly once beat her for what felt like hours using his size 12 Nike Air Force One shoe after he realized that she was talking to her friends from high school over the phone.

“And he beat me all over, it felt like hours and I was covered in welts all the way from my neck down,” she said.

After the beating, he had another one o his girlfriends come into the room and bathe her. After, she says he came back and apologized.

Clary says that their day would start in the afternoon and Kelly would control what the women in his life did, from when they used the restroom, to what they wore and ate.

“Definitely you could not do anything without him knowing.” she said. “You have to ask him if you could go to the restroom, you would have to knock anytime you entered it or left a room,” she said.

She also claims that the other women surrounding Kelly would beat each other, urged on by the singer. One time, a girlfriend refused to clean up for an upcoming meeting, and two of the other girlfriends began to verbally and physically abuse the woman.

“They started punching her, slapping her and then from there, Robert came into the room and he began to abuse her as well, verbally and physically slapping her, punching her, pushing her, just throwing her around like a ragdoll,” Clary claims.

She said that this was the first time that she realized that things weren’t as idyllic as they appeared with the singer, but she stuck around.

The women in Kelly’s life were expected to adhere to his rules or face punishment, which could take the form of sexual abuse.

She says that Kelly wanted to have sex 3 to 5 times a day and if the women didn’t perform as he wanted, he would take the woman to the bathroom and beat her.

If a woman repeatedly upset him, he would withhold sex. She says she saw one woman who didn’t sleep with Kelly for years, though they would still be expected to be involved sexually with the other women in the group.

Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg responded to Clary’s statements, saying that her claims were “contrary to the facts” that Clary has presented in the past.

Kelly is currently behind bars facing charges of sexual abuse.