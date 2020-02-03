Nina Dobrev Shows Off Yoga Skills In Leggings And Sports Bra For Stunning Photo From South Africa

Nina Dobrev shared a stunning new update to her Instagram page in which she shows off her slim figure and incredible flexibility.

On Monday, February 3, the Vampire Diaries alum took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself striking a skillful yoga pose in workout clothes that showcase her fit physique.

The photo shows Dobrev in a yoga pose pose called dancer. This pose requires the yogi to shift her weight onto one leg as she lifts the other toward the sky. One arm moves backward to grab the back leg while the other arm is stretched in front to help balance. The back is arched and shifted forward, creating a beautiful marriage between strength, flexibility and balance.

Dobrev posed atop the famous Lion’s Head mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, according to the geotag paired with the post. Thick white clouds cover the sky behind the Bulgarian-born actress, giving the viewer an idea of how high up she is. The position of the sun indicates that she climbed the mountain just in time for sunrise.

The Canadian actress and model rocked a two-piece workout set appropriate for the hike up the mountain. On her upper body, Dobrev wore a black sports bra with thick straps that go around her neck. The top features a low-cut neckline that sits low on the actress’s chest.

Dobrev teamed her sports bra with a pair of matching black yoga pants that sit just above her bellybutton, leaving her slender midsection and stomach on display. The stretchy fabric of the leggings hug her lower body tightly, showcasing her toned legs. Dobrev did not indicate where her outfit is from.

She completed her look with a pair of black Nike sneakers featuring the brand’s logo in pink. Dobrev wore her brunette hair pulled back in a ponytail that falls onto her left shoulder in the photo.

The post proved to be popular with her 19.1 million Instagram fans. Within the first hour of going live, the photo has attracted more than 368,000 likes and upwards of 1,300 comments. Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for Dobrev, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Ur the cutest,” one user chimed in.

“@nina [I] love you so much,” chimed in another fan, trailing the message with a red heart emoji.

“God that place looks so nice to just chill and hang out. Phew,” a third fan added.