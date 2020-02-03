Fitness Bombshell Katelyn Runck Puts Her Gym-Honed Body On Display In Crop Top & Tiny Shorts

Katelyn Runck put on a sporty display in a crop top and shorts for her newest Instagram photos. The fitness bombshell posted the update to her account on Monday morning.

In the snaps, Katelyn looked gorgeous while she flaunted her gym-honed figure in a maroon crop top with white trim and matching short shorts. The outfit showcased all of the model’s enviable curves, including her toned arms, flat tummy, tiny waist, impressive abs, curvy hips, and long, lean legs.

Katelyn is seen posing on a white fence as she endorses BYLT sports drinks. She had her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

The model also opted for a full face of glam makeup in the shot. The look consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and smoky eye shadow. She completed the style with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and nude lips.

In the first photo, Katelyn rocked a sexy smile for the camera and accessorized with some white Adidas sneakers. The second snap featured her looking away from the lens with a sultry gaze.

In the caption of the photos, Katelyn tells her fans to use their Monday morning to set the tone for their entire week.

Meanwhile, many of the fitness coach’s over 2 million followers flocked to show their support for the photos. Within the first 30 minutes after it was uploaded, the post gained more than 5,000 likes and over 320 comments.

“A truly beautiful woman. So cute. Pretty smile. So very gorgeous. The red suits you. Though you always look great no matter what you wear. Classic and classy,” one of Katelyn’s fans remarked in the comments section.

“Am I the only who can just can’t find the words for you. You truly are just one of the most charming, beautiful and indescribable ever. You constantly are so good natured and gracious that you are one of a kind where no one else is like you,” another admirer gushed.

“You have a amazing physique gorgeous!” a third comment read.

“What a freakin amazing body you have,” a fourth person stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katelyn Runck often showcases her trim and toned body for her online fans. Just last week the model got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in some very skimpy blue lace lingerie. That post has earned nearly 60,000 likes and over 1,900 comments to date.